Advanced search

Asperger's no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 February 2020

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Archant

A woman living with Asperger's syndrome is looking forward to a happier, healthier future after losing more than five stone in weight over 30 months.

Danielle Axford after she lost more than five stone in weight. Picture: Danielle AxfordDanielle Axford after she lost more than five stone in weight. Picture: Danielle Axford

Danielle Axford, who attends a WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - group in Exmouth, has dropped from a dress size 16 in that time.

She joined the slimming plan in April 2017 after realising there was a link between her own chest pain and her weight.

Mrs Axford said having Asperger's - a developmental disorder characterised by social interaction difficulties - has made it difficult making friends.

She said: "However, everyone in the WW workshop and gym was so welcoming that I got to know lots of people and now count them as my friends.

Danielle Axford before she lost more than five stone. Picture: Danielle AxfordDanielle Axford before she lost more than five stone. Picture: Danielle Axford

"I've gained so much confidence that I went and got a job as a bundles clerk for a law firm - I hadn't worked for seven years.

"My future is happier and healthier than it has ever been."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Goalkeeper Bracey stars as Brixington Blues U15s defeat Exmouth United

Brixington Blues Under-15s in their new training kit which waskindly sponsored by ‘Adam Brice Tyres’ who are an Exmouth business. Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: “We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship.” Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Apartments mooted for St Andrew’s Road site reduced from 35 to 31

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

‘Be vigilant’ plea from police after two burglaries on the same day

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Goalkeeper Bracey stars as Brixington Blues U15s defeat Exmouth United

Brixington Blues Under-15s in their new training kit which waskindly sponsored by ‘Adam Brice Tyres’ who are an Exmouth business. Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: “We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship.” Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearce is spot on as East Budleigh net cup win in extra-time

East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife

Southwood stars as Exmouth Town U12s share four goals with Honiton Chargers

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

East Devon Youth Cricket League still seeking a new treasurer

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Care home bosses have questions to answer – East Devon MP weighs in on Shandford closure

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google
Drive 24