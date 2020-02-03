Asperger's no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford Archant

A woman living with Asperger's syndrome is looking forward to a happier, healthier future after losing more than five stone in weight over 30 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danielle Axford after she lost more than five stone in weight. Picture: Danielle Axford Danielle Axford after she lost more than five stone in weight. Picture: Danielle Axford

Danielle Axford, who attends a WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - group in Exmouth, has dropped from a dress size 16 in that time.

She joined the slimming plan in April 2017 after realising there was a link between her own chest pain and her weight.

Mrs Axford said having Asperger's - a developmental disorder characterised by social interaction difficulties - has made it difficult making friends.

She said: "However, everyone in the WW workshop and gym was so welcoming that I got to know lots of people and now count them as my friends.

Danielle Axford before she lost more than five stone. Picture: Danielle Axford Danielle Axford before she lost more than five stone. Picture: Danielle Axford

"I've gained so much confidence that I went and got a job as a bundles clerk for a law firm - I hadn't worked for seven years.

"My future is happier and healthier than it has ever been."