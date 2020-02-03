Asperger's no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 February 2020
A woman living with Asperger's syndrome is looking forward to a happier, healthier future after losing more than five stone in weight over 30 months.
Danielle Axford, who attends a WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - group in Exmouth, has dropped from a dress size 16 in that time.
She joined the slimming plan in April 2017 after realising there was a link between her own chest pain and her weight.
Mrs Axford said having Asperger's - a developmental disorder characterised by social interaction difficulties - has made it difficult making friends.
She said: "However, everyone in the WW workshop and gym was so welcoming that I got to know lots of people and now count them as my friends.
"I've gained so much confidence that I went and got a job as a bundles clerk for a law firm - I hadn't worked for seven years.
"My future is happier and healthier than it has ever been."
