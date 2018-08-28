Exmouth Work Club receives £9,000 Big Lottery Fund grant

The Exmouth Work Club has received a ‘real boost’ to its fund raising with a grant from the Big Lottery Fund of £9,000.

Now in its seventh year the Glenorchy Church based club meets every Thursday to help around 30 clients search for jobs, improve their CVs and decide what training they might need.

The club has one paid staff member and a rota of more than 20 volunteers who try to give supportive and useful advice in a friendly atmosphere.

As well as giving out advice and CV improvement tips volunteers train clients to use the Government’s job site Universal Jobmatch, go through local papers for jobs and serve tea and toast.

The work club will be raising more funds in 2019 through the Co-op Community Scheme.

If you would like to find out more about the Exmouth Work Club visit www.glenorchychurch.org.uk/work-club.