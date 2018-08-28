Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Work Club receives £9,000 Big Lottery Fund grant

PUBLISHED: 11:56 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 31 December 2018

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

Archant

Exmouth Work Club receives funding boost.

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

The Exmouth Work Club has received a ‘real boost’ to its fund raising with a grant from the Big Lottery Fund of £9,000.

Now in its seventh year the Glenorchy Church based club meets every Thursday to help around 30 clients search for jobs, improve their CVs and decide what training they might need.

The club has one paid staff member and a rota of more than 20 volunteers who try to give supportive and useful advice in a friendly atmosphere.

As well as giving out advice and CV improvement tips volunteers train clients to use the Government’s job site Universal Jobmatch, go through local papers for jobs and serve tea and toast.

The work club will be raising more funds in 2019 through the Co-op Community Scheme.

If you would like to find out more about the Exmouth Work Club visit www.glenorchychurch.org.uk/work-club.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

What’s on in Exmouth on New Year’s Eve

The Barefoot Bandit

Free prosecco and ‘massive’ marquee planned for Exmouth New Year’s Eve Party

New Year's Eve in Exmouth 2017.

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Hundreds take part in Rotary Club Boxing Day fun run

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich road reopened following crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh have real grounds for optimism heading into 2019

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Budleigh charity’s plea to home Syrian refugees

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Work Club receives £9,000 Big Lottery Fund grant

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

Hundreds take part in Rotary Club Boxing Day fun run

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists