Swimmers 'go commando' as part of three-part charity challenge
- Credit: Vic Drinkwater
First they braved a naked dip in the icy January sea – now they are preparing to walk on the wing of a plane, despite their fear of flying.
A group of women from the Exmouth area are undertaking a series of challenges in aid of the Royal Marines Charity.
It is part of a national campaign by the charity with a target of raising a total of £220,000 to mark the 80th year of the Marines’ Commando status.
Vic Drinkwater from the group said she and many others are married to serving Royal Marines; another two are friends of Royal Marine families, and one supports the Royal Marines Charity as a volunteer.
She said: “Myself and fellow wife Jules Denning had the initial idea of doing a series of challenges in support of the Commando 80 anniversary and things snowballed from there, with the idea of a Land, Sea and Air element to the challenges.”
The sea challenge, ‘Go Commando for Commandos’, took place in January, with 20 women stripping off for a swim in Ladram Bay.
Vic said: “It most definitely challenged many of our personal boundaries - naked, freezing water and the sea - but we all surprised ourselves in how empowering the experience ended up being - though still absolutely freezing!”
The air challenge will be a wing walk by Vic and 10 other members of the group on Friday, March 11. She and two other members have also signed up for a 15,000ft skydive on the same day.
She said: “None of the ladies is overly keen on heights or planes (particularly on the outside of them!)
“We are all very nervous about the wing walk and skydive - it’s definitely a huge test of nerve and resolve, and one in which we are determined to grit our teeth and achieve our goals!”
The final land challenge will be a 60-mile walk/yomp in August or September this year.
Vic said: “We have undertaken challenges in the past with many of the girls in this fundraiser group, and they never fail to deliver in enthusiasm for a life affirming challenge.”
The group have so far raised more than £5000 and are appealing for further donations through their JustGiving page.