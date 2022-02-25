News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Swimmers 'go commando' as part of three-part charity challenge

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:09 PM February 25, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM February 25, 2022
The group on the beach before their freezing naked swim

The group on the beach before their freezing naked swim. Vic is in the back row waving her shoe in the air - Credit: Vic Drinkwater

First they braved a naked dip in the icy January sea – now they are preparing to walk on the wing of a plane, despite their fear of flying. 

A group of women from the Exmouth area are undertaking a series of challenges in aid of the Royal Marines Charity. 

It is part of a national campaign by the charity with a target of raising a total of £220,000 to mark the 80th year of the Marines’ Commando status. 

Vic Drinkwater, in the leopard-skin coat, and some of the other fundraisers at Ladram Bay

Vic Drinkwater, in the leopard-skin coat, co-organiser Jules Denning, far right, and some of the other fundraisers at Ladram Bay - Credit: Vic Drinkwater

Vic Drinkwater from the group said she and many others are married to serving Royal Marines; another two are friends of Royal Marine families, and one supports the Royal Marines Charity as a volunteer. 

She said: “Myself and fellow wife Jules Denning had the initial idea of doing a series of challenges in support of the Commando 80 anniversary and things snowballed from there, with the idea of a Land, Sea and Air element to the challenges.” 

The sea challenge, ‘Go Commando for Commandos’, took place in January, with 20 women stripping off for a swim in Ladram Bay. 

The group skinny-dipping in the sea at Ladram Bay

The group skinny-dipping in the sea at Ladram Bay - Vic is in the swimming cap - Credit: Vic Drinkwater

Vic said: “It most definitely challenged many of our personal boundaries - naked, freezing water and the sea - but we all surprised ourselves in how empowering the experience ended up being - though still absolutely freezing!” 

The air challenge will be a wing walk by Vic and 10 other members of the group on Friday, March 11. She and two other members have also signed up for a 15,000ft skydive on the same day. 

She said: “None of the ladies is overly keen on heights or planes (particularly on the outside of them!)  

“We are all very nervous about the wing walk and skydive - it’s definitely a huge test of nerve and resolve, and one in which we are determined to grit our teeth and achieve our goals!” 

The group on the beach at Ladram Bay

The group on the beach at Ladram Bay - Credit: Vic Drinkwater

The final land challenge will be a 60-mile walk/yomp in August or September this year. 

Vic said: “We have undertaken challenges in the past with many of the girls in this fundraiser group, and they never fail to deliver in enthusiasm for a life affirming challenge.” 

The group have so far raised more than £5000 and are appealing for further donations through their JustGiving page.


