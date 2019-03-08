Advanced search

Exmouth woman's hope 24-hour crocheting challenge sets new world record

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 November 2019

Natalie Morrison during her crocheting world record attempt. Picture: Natalie Morrison

Archant

An Exmouth woman faces an anxious to find out whether a crocheting marathon has helped her to a new world record.

Natalie Morrison, who turned 45 a day after she completed the 24-hour challenge, overcame a middle-of-the-night panic attack and a condition causing pain in her hands.

She crocheted continuously for one day in an attempt to set a new landmark in the Guinness Book of Records and now has to wait 12 weeks to find out whether she has been successful.

As a result, she has raised more than £2,000 for charity, smashing the £1,500 target she set herself.

The final total, which is yet to be counted up, will be split between St Petrock's, in Exeter, and her own charitable organisation Rainbow Arch of Mind, which aims to collect and share anonymous mental health experiences and coping mechanisms.

Ms Morrison, who has suffered with mental health issues herself, said it was harder than she expected, but raising money and awareness was the most important achievement.

She said: "It was really hard - I nearly gave up at 3.30am.

"We did the countdown to start it off and then I was just sitting there crocheting.

"What was amazing about it was the witnesses that I did not know.

"They came on off their own back for a four-hour stint.

"Within that four hours I have made some new friends."

After discovering her body would not allow her to successfully complete a running challenge, she set her mind on finding another way to fundraise.

Ms Morrsion, of Byron Way, has been crocheting for five years and in February this year decided to put her skills to good use.

However, shortly after deciding to take on the record attempt, she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis giving her pain in her hand joints.

At noon on Saturday (November 2) at Wool on the Exe, in Exeter, Ms Morrison completed the challenge.

In doing so, she created six new scarves for those who benefit from homeless charity St Petrock's.

Anyone who wants to donate can go to her Justgiving page

