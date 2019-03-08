Exmouth woman's bid to crochet her way into the record books

Natalie Morrison is attempting to set the world record for longest time continously crocheting. Picture: Natalie Morrison Archant

An Exmouth woman determined to raise money for those living with mental health issues will attempt to crochet her way to a world record.

Natalie Morrison, 43, is hoping to set a 24-hour landmark for taking part in the pastime continuously next month, just two days before her 44th birthday.

So far she has raised more than £1,100 and hopes the attempt to set a new record for crocheting will help her hit the £1,500 target.

The causes set to benefit are St Petrock's, which helps Exeter's homeless, Knit for Peace and her own newly-formed organisation Rainbow Arch of Mind, which aims to collate and share anonymous mental illness experiences and coping strategies.

As part of her challenge, she will be crocheting scarves which will be donated to the homeless.

Ms Morrison, of Byron Way, said she has suffered with mental health issues herself.

She said: "I have had anxiety and depression before.

"I want to be as vocal as I possibly can about it.

"You get treated better these days when you just talk about the issue."

After discovering her body would not allow her to successfully complete a running challenge, she set her mind on finding another way of fundraising.

Ms Morrison has been crocheting for five years and in February 2019 decided to put her skills to good use.

She said: "I don't know why but something pushed me toward the Guinness Book of Records and there are all these records that have been done, but none in crocheting."

However, shortly after deciding to take on the world record attempt, she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis giving her pain in her hand joints.

She said this has not affected her determination to complete the challenge and will be taking painkillers to get her through the challenge.

To set the world record, Ms Morrison needs witnesses every four hours to verify her efforts.

The attempt will take place at Wool on the Exe, Okehampton Street, Exeter, from noon on Friday, November 1.

Anyone interested in being a witness should email nataliemorrison@hotmail.co.uk or find world record attempt - longest crochet marathon on Facebook.

To donate, go to Ms Morrison's Justgiving page