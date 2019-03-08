Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Partially-sighted Exmouth woman's holiday in Torquay thanks to kind-hearted taxi drivers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 September 2019

Taxi service competition winner, Tracy Murley (centre), with George Shorters and Leon Wilson who ran the competition. Taxi driver Denise Welsman is taking Tracy to Torquay along with Amy Wardle. Ref exe 38 19TI 0592. Picture: Terry Ife

Taxi service competition winner, Tracy Murley (centre), with George Shorters and Leon Wilson who ran the competition. Taxi driver Denise Welsman is taking Tracy to Torquay along with Amy Wardle. Ref exe 38 19TI 0592. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A gesture of goodwill to vulnerable residents in Exmouth gave a partially-sighted Exmouth woman a three-day break in the English Riviera.

Tracy Murley, 37, benefitted from a scheme launched this summer by the Exmouth Taxi Association to give one vulnerable or elderly resident a chance for free travel.

She was picked up from an address in Budleigh Salterton by Galaxy Cars and stayed in a hotel.

Miss Murley enjoyed a stage show at the Princess Theatre, rode a land train and went swimming during her time in the city.

Her carer Amy Wardle, who put her forward for the competition, thanked the Exmouth Taxi Association for giving her return travel.

She said: "She was really excited when I told her.

"Tracy is an Exmouth girl and lived in the town all her life and she has progressed a lot this year.

"I thought it would be a nice little trip."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Withy U14s turn on the style at Bicton College

Rugby

Madeira’s Danny Doran bows out as captain with win against Ottery St Mary

Bowls

Horne nets another MOM award in Town thirds win

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Exe Jets impress on way to victory in opening Exmouth Netball League game of new season

Netball generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists