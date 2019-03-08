Partially-sighted Exmouth woman's holiday in Torquay thanks to kind-hearted taxi drivers

Taxi service competition winner, Tracy Murley (centre), with George Shorters and Leon Wilson who ran the competition. Taxi driver Denise Welsman is taking Tracy to Torquay along with Amy Wardle. Ref exe 38 19TI 0592. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A gesture of goodwill to vulnerable residents in Exmouth gave a partially-sighted Exmouth woman a three-day break in the English Riviera.

Tracy Murley, 37, benefitted from a scheme launched this summer by the Exmouth Taxi Association to give one vulnerable or elderly resident a chance for free travel.

She was picked up from an address in Budleigh Salterton by Galaxy Cars and stayed in a hotel.

Miss Murley enjoyed a stage show at the Princess Theatre, rode a land train and went swimming during her time in the city.

Her carer Amy Wardle, who put her forward for the competition, thanked the Exmouth Taxi Association for giving her return travel.

She said: "She was really excited when I told her.

"Tracy is an Exmouth girl and lived in the town all her life and she has progressed a lot this year.

"I thought it would be a nice little trip."