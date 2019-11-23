Advanced search

Yvonne looking forward to Christmas parties after Miss Slinky award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 November 2019

Yvonne Higgins before and after she lost the weight. Picture: Yvonne Higgins

Yvonne Higgins before and after she lost the weight. Picture: Yvonne Higgins

Archant

An Exmouth woman is looking forward to the Christmas party season after losing five stone seven pounds in weight.

Yvonne Higgins (right), with consultant Lisa Boucher. Picture: Lisa BoucherYvonne Higgins (right), with consultant Lisa Boucher. Picture: Lisa Boucher

Yvonne Higgins has been recognised for her weight loss by her fellow Slimming World members.

She was selected as her group's Miss Slinky for 2019 - an award which recognises members whose weight loss has made them happier and healthier.

Mrs Higgins said she is now looking forward to Christmas.

She said: "I now have the confidence to wear outfits I couldn't or wouldn't have last year."

Yvonne Higgin before she lost five stone seven pounds. Picture: Yvonne HigginsYvonne Higgin before she lost five stone seven pounds. Picture: Yvonne Higgins

A few months after joining Slimming World, Mrs Higgins suffered a heart attack.

However, having lost one stone seven pounds already, doctors told her the initial weight loss would reduce the risk of a future attack.

Anyone who wants to become a member of Slimming World can join Lisa Boucher's group at the Open Door Centre at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 5pm or 7pm, every Tuesday.

