Yvonne looking forward to Christmas parties after Miss Slinky award
PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 November 2019
An Exmouth woman is looking forward to the Christmas party season after losing five stone seven pounds in weight.
Yvonne Higgins has been recognised for her weight loss by her fellow Slimming World members.
She was selected as her group's Miss Slinky for 2019 - an award which recognises members whose weight loss has made them happier and healthier.
Mrs Higgins said she is now looking forward to Christmas.
She said: "I now have the confidence to wear outfits I couldn't or wouldn't have last year."
A few months after joining Slimming World, Mrs Higgins suffered a heart attack.
However, having lost one stone seven pounds already, doctors told her the initial weight loss would reduce the risk of a future attack.
