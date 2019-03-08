Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sporting success for Exmouth heart transplant patient

PUBLISHED: 11:51 30 August 2019

Mia, Lilly, Faith Hayward, Debbie Frost, Steve Gazzard, Russell Buer, Annette Tremlin, Diane Love, Aline Schellinkhout, town crier Roger Bourgein.

Mia, Lilly, Faith Hayward, Debbie Frost, Steve Gazzard, Russell Buer, Annette Tremlin, Diane Love, Aline Schellinkhout, town crier Roger Bourgein.

Archant

An Exmouth organ donor patient showed what a new lease of life she has been given by taking part in a transplant sporting event.

Annette Tremlin came home with a bronze medal when she took part in the British Transplant Games in Newport.

She had a heart transplant four years ago but that did not stop her finishing third in the 3k walk.

Representing the Royal Papworth Hospital sports team, she took part in the 3k donor walk, the 100m race, the 4x100 relay, a volleyball and bowling game.

On her return to Exmouth, she celebrated with her fellow organ donor campaigners and town crier Roger Bourgein gave her a special shout dedicated to her efforts.

Steve Gazzard has spearheaded the organ donor 'sign up' campaign in Exmouth.

He said: "Annette is an amazing person and we are all so very proud of her.

"This clearly shows how being a recipient of a donor's heart has changed her life."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Seafront junction to be redesigned after plans get green light

Junction between Morton Road, Alexandra Terrace and The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Haul of horse riding equipment stolen from Bicton

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Seafront junction to be redesigned after plans get green light

Junction between Morton Road, Alexandra Terrace and The Esplanade. Picture: Google

Haul of horse riding equipment stolen from Bicton

Police.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Tolchards Devon League Cricket - the final day for our local teams

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres need last day points to be sure of staying up

Picture: Thinkstock

Budleigh bowlers see off Honiton to ease their Over-60s Triples League concerns

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

East Devon Bowmaker success for Lockwood, Pelosi and Maslen

Golf club and ball

Sporting success for Exmouth heart transplant patient

Mia, Lilly, Faith Hayward, Debbie Frost, Steve Gazzard, Russell Buer, Annette Tremlin, Diane Love, Aline Schellinkhout, town crier Roger Bourgein.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists