Sporting success for Exmouth heart transplant patient

Mia, Lilly, Faith Hayward, Debbie Frost, Steve Gazzard, Russell Buer, Annette Tremlin, Diane Love, Aline Schellinkhout, town crier Roger Bourgein. Archant

An Exmouth organ donor patient showed what a new lease of life she has been given by taking part in a transplant sporting event.

Annette Tremlin came home with a bronze medal when she took part in the British Transplant Games in Newport.

She had a heart transplant four years ago but that did not stop her finishing third in the 3k walk.

Representing the Royal Papworth Hospital sports team, she took part in the 3k donor walk, the 100m race, the 4x100 relay, a volleyball and bowling game.

On her return to Exmouth, she celebrated with her fellow organ donor campaigners and town crier Roger Bourgein gave her a special shout dedicated to her efforts.

Steve Gazzard has spearheaded the organ donor 'sign up' campaign in Exmouth.

He said: "Annette is an amazing person and we are all so very proud of her.

"This clearly shows how being a recipient of a donor's heart has changed her life."