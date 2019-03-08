Exmouth woman wins prize for contribution to recycling

LARAC 2019, Hilton Birmingham Metropole, 2nd October 2019. Picture: Karla Gowlett © Karla Gowlett

An Exmouth mum has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to recycling at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Catherine Causley, who recently became a committee member for green group Transition Exmouth, won the award at the Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee (LARAC) Conference

Mrs Causley, who is also a reuse project officer, picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Recycling prize at a glitzy ceremony in Birmingham.

She said: "It was a shock to be nominated and then win such a prestigious award.

"This award doesn't belong to me but to everyone who made it happen including the six Devon repair cafes and their volunteers who gave up their time to fix items for free for their local community.

"I also want to thank Devon County Council's waste management team. Without their support this award wouldn't have been possible."

Devon County Council's principal waste manager Annette Dentith said: "Catherine is full of brilliant ideas and has the energy to put them into practice, galvanising support from stakeholders as she goes.

"Her powers of persuasion, tenacity and unwillingness to take no for an answer are legendary."

Since joining DCC two years ago, she has set up a ranger of programmes including Devon Reuse Week, Devon Upcycling Day and a series of Repair Café events.

She helped organise the Big Fix - a record-breaking Repair Café event attracting more than 400 people in a day and involving 40 menders and 20 helpers.

Mrs Causley developed 'drop off' points at the county's network of household waste recycling centres to help intercept saleable items for on-site shops.

Cllr Andrea Davis, Devon County council's cabinet member for infrastructure and waste said: "It is fantastic that Catherine's success in developing the Devon Reuse Project has been recognised at the highest level.

"Catherine's passion and enthusiasm have brought people together to reuse and repair, making them feel good and saving them money, whilst enhancing reuse in Devon, and reducing the use of natural resources.

"Reusing and repairing reduces the number of items sent for disposal and therefore reduces the impact of waste disposal on climate change.

"Well done Catherine."