Advanced search

Exmouth woman wins prize for contribution to recycling

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 14 October 2019

LARAC 2019, Hilton Birmingham Metropole, 2nd October 2019. Picture: Karla Gowlett

LARAC 2019, Hilton Birmingham Metropole, 2nd October 2019. Picture: Karla Gowlett

© Karla Gowlett

An Exmouth mum has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to recycling at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Catherine Causley, who recently became a committee member for green group Transition Exmouth, won the award at the Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee (LARAC) Conference

Mrs Causley, who is also a reuse project officer, picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Recycling prize at a glitzy ceremony in Birmingham.

She said: "It was a shock to be nominated and then win such a prestigious award.

"This award doesn't belong to me but to everyone who made it happen including the six Devon repair cafes and their volunteers who gave up their time to fix items for free for their local community.

"I also want to thank Devon County Council's waste management team. Without their support this award wouldn't have been possible."

Devon County Council's principal waste manager Annette Dentith said: "Catherine is full of brilliant ideas and has the energy to put them into practice, galvanising support from stakeholders as she goes.

"Her powers of persuasion, tenacity and unwillingness to take no for an answer are legendary."

Since joining DCC two years ago, she has set up a ranger of programmes including Devon Reuse Week, Devon Upcycling Day and a series of Repair Café events.

She helped organise the Big Fix - a record-breaking Repair Café event attracting more than 400 people in a day and involving 40 menders and 20 helpers.

Mrs Causley developed 'drop off' points at the county's network of household waste recycling centres to help intercept saleable items for on-site shops.

Cllr Andrea Davis, Devon County council's cabinet member for infrastructure and waste said: "It is fantastic that Catherine's success in developing the Devon Reuse Project has been recognised at the highest level.

"Catherine's passion and enthusiasm have brought people together to reuse and repair, making them feel good and saving them money, whilst enhancing reuse in Devon, and reducing the use of natural resources.

"Reusing and repairing reduces the number of items sent for disposal and therefore reduces the impact of waste disposal on climate change.

"Well done Catherine."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Exmouth Town all set for Street visit on Wednesday night

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Rowing Club - 26 years and counting for a special local club

Exmouth Rowing Club members at one of many events the club has been involved with in 2019. Picture ERC

Madeira ladies net fine Foxlands victory over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Tour of Britain could be set for Devon return in 2020

Could the Tour of Britain be returning to Devon in 2020? Picture: Matt Smart
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists