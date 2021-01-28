Date set for Exmouth woman's murder trial
Court Reporter
- Credit: Archant
A date has been set for the trial of a woman who is accused of murdering her partner at the home they shared in Exmouth.
Tanya Hoskin was not present at a short trial preparation hearing at Exeter Crown Court at which Judge Peter Johnson set a date of September 20, 2021 for her trial.
She is currently being treated at a mental health unit after being transferred from prison. She remains remanded in custody.
Hoskin, aged 51, of Tennyson Way, is accused of killing Nigel Johnston, aged 54, whose body was found at their home on Sunday December 27. He was described at a previous hearing as her husband.
Police were called by ambulance paramedics to an alleged stabbing at the address at 9pm on that night. He was found dead at the scene with wounds to his chest.
Hoskin is also facing charges of assaulting emergency workers, which relate to three alleged attacks on police after her arrest.
