Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

Archant

An Exmouth woman sustained leg and back injuries after being involved in a road traffic collision on Monday (July 29).

Police were called at around 3.40pm after reports of a incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Imperial Road.

Officers say the car was then involved in a collision with a wall.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said a female in her twenties and from Exmouth sustained minor leg and back injuries and was taken to hospital.

- A 23-year-old man from Exmouth was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test. He remains in custody.