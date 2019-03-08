Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision
PUBLISHED: 12:47 30 July 2019
Archant
An Exmouth woman sustained leg and back injuries after being involved in a road traffic collision on Monday (July 29).
Police were called at around 3.40pm after reports of a incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Imperial Road.
Officers say the car was then involved in a collision with a wall.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said a female in her twenties and from Exmouth sustained minor leg and back injuries and was taken to hospital.
- A 23-year-old man from Exmouth was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test. He remains in custody.
