Exmouth woman denies murdering her partner Nigel Johnston

Published: 2:20 PM June 10, 2021

A 51-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her partner at the home they shared in Exmouth.

Tanya Hoskin, of Tennyson Way, Brixington, Exmouth, is accused of killing Nigel Johnston, aged 54, whose body was found at their home on Sunday December 27, 2020.

She pleaded guilty to four assaults on three emergency workers, all being police officers who took part in her arrest.

Judge Peter Johnson set a date of September 20, 2021 for her trial at Exeter Crown Court and remanded her in custody. He extended custody time limits until her trial.

The trial is due to be presided over by Judge Simon Carr, who is normally the resident judge at Truro Crown Court.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Johnston was confirmed dead after ambulance paramedics were called to an alleged stabbing at the address in Exmouth at 9pm on December 27 last year and found a man with wounds to his chest.