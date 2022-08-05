Exmouth nurse doing charity wing-walk this Sunday
A community specialist nurse from Exmouth is taking part in a fundraising wing-walk this Sunday (August, 7) to raise money for the Royal Devon and Exeter charity.
Gill James will be raising funds by taking on a 700ft wing walk at Dunkeswell airfield. The plane will reach a maximum speed of 130mph while performing low dives and sharp turns.
In June 2016, Gill James, a local Community Specialist NHS Nurse, found a nine-centimetre lump on her left breast that was later found to be cancerous. Further scans discovered an additional lump in her right breast and a micro cancer on her thyroid.
Gill received treatment for the cancer at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E) Wonford.
She made the decision to undergo a bilateral mastectomy, the removal of both breasts, and a hemi-thyroidectomy, removal of one lobe from the thyroid gland.
Additionally, Gill completed six rounds of chemotherapy, three weeks of daily radiotherapy and had five operations in total.
Gill James said: “In April 2022, I completed my endocrine therapy, a treatment that stops the effect of certain hormones on breast cancer cells. Now, I can finally draw a line under this part of my life!” Gill said, “this year I celebrate being a cancer survivor”.
“I am indebted to the amazing care and treatment that I received at the hospital, they blew me away with their kindness, patience and compassion”, said Gill, “I owe my life to the RD&E”.
“I saw the RD&E Charity was arranging a wing walk to celebrate the NHS’s 74th birthday, so I thought it would be a great way to show my appreciation."
Ian Roome, head of charity fundraising at the RD&E Charity, said: “Gill’s story is remarkable. It’s really inspiring to hear that she is raising money for the hospital to show her gratitude for the cancer treatment she received. A lovely way to say thank you to the wonderful team at the RD&E”.
If you would like to support Gill’s wing walk go to https://rdecharity.enthuse.com/pf/gillian-james-80238