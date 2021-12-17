News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Winners announced for festive window competition

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 4:41 PM December 17, 2021
Three women standing in a shop window with a trophy

Palmers Funeral Care won the window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

The Exmouth Christmas shop window competition winners have now been selected.
 
Following a very tough decision, the winning winter wonderland window displays have been chosen by the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce.
 
Coming in first place are Palmers Funeral Care with their yarn-knitted Christmas tree and assorted decorations created by Exmouth Yarn Bombers and local schoolchildren.
 
The impressively illuminated York Inn scooped second place and Daffodils florists came in a bloomin’ good third position!
 
This year’s prizes were sourced from the town’s fantastic independent shops - Deli on the Strand and Vino 32 and the main winners will keep the trophy for a year. 
 
On behalf of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce, Laura Woodward-Drake said: “The judges loved seeing the town lit up and the efforts many went to in order to bring some festive cheer to the high street.
 
“The Exmouth Chamber of Commerce and Exmouth Town Team wish all retailers and businesses the best of luck with the Christmas season and look forward to working with everyone to connect and uplift the Exmouth Business community in the new year.”

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce

Exmouth Christmas window competition

Exmouth Christmas window competition - Credit: Exmouth Chamber of Commerce


Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Goodmores farm

Amended plans for part of Goodmores Farm site go before councillors

Philippa Davies

person
Knitted Christmas tree made by Exmouth Yarn Bombers 

'We knit you a merry Christmas' - Exmouth Yarn Bombers strike again

Philippa Davies

person
Lisa Woodcock, the Exmouth woman who received a liver transplant this year

Exmouth liver transplant woman shares her story to raise awareness of...

Philippa Davies

person
Devon and Cornwall Police

Daytime burglars raid five homes in Lympstone

Philippa Davies

person