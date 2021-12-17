Winners announced for festive window competition

The Exmouth Christmas shop window competition winners have now been selected.



Following a very tough decision, the winning winter wonderland window displays have been chosen by the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce.



Coming in first place are Palmers Funeral Care with their yarn-knitted Christmas tree and assorted decorations created by Exmouth Yarn Bombers and local schoolchildren.



The impressively illuminated York Inn scooped second place and Daffodils florists came in a bloomin’ good third position!



This year’s prizes were sourced from the town’s fantastic independent shops - Deli on the Strand and Vino 32 and the main winners will keep the trophy for a year.



On behalf of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce, Laura Woodward-Drake said: “The judges loved seeing the town lit up and the efforts many went to in order to bring some festive cheer to the high street.



“The Exmouth Chamber of Commerce and Exmouth Town Team wish all retailers and businesses the best of luck with the Christmas season and look forward to working with everyone to connect and uplift the Exmouth Business community in the new year.”

