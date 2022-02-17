East Devon sea scout group to get new base

The proposed new Sea Scouts building in Exmouth. - Credit: Paul Humphries Architects Ltd

Exmouth Sea Scouts are to get a “long overdue” replacement to their base.

The original huts date back to 1964 and have been in a state of disrepair for years.

Now East Devon District Council (EDDC) has given the thumbs up to a new home for the young sailors.

The current Sea Scouts Hut, Exmouth. - Credit: David Smith (Geograph)

Speaking ahead of the vote by the council’s planning committee, Councillor Olly Davey (Green Party, Exmouth Town) described the current building as “very shabby and a bit embarrassing.”

He said the current huts had been prone to vandalism with local residents tearing off parts of it to use as firewood.

Councillor Eileen Wragg (Liberal Democrats, Exmouth Town) said: “This is long, long overdue. It will make a difference to the area” and the move would be “thoroughly welcomed” by residents.

The current sea scout huts, on land owned by the council, will be demolished and replaced with new buildings containing an improved clubhouse and boathouse. There will also be new training, changing and kitchen areas.

The trees around the old wooden structures will need to be cut down and replaced. Officers say they are in poor shape and that planting new ones will make an improvement.

The news will be welcomed by the 5th Exmouth Sea Scout group which uses the base. The organisation currently puts on activities for scouts aged 10 to 14. Cub Scouts, for children aged 8 to 10, is not currently running because of a lack of adult volunteers.

Scout leader Howard Mallet was praised by councillors for his endeavours in keeping the current huts open and his efforts in helping to create the new facilities.

Councillor Tony Woodward (Green Party, Exmouth Halsdon) said: “The old building was a disgrace, really. I’m sure it must have put off a lot of younger people wanting to go in there.

“I think this new building is really attractive and hopefully they [the sea scouts] will have a lot of new recruits.”