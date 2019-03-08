Drop in balance bike session to boost childrens' activity levels

The next trike and balance bike circuit drop-in session will be taking place next month.

Community interest company Whizz Kids, which was successful in a pitch for town council funding earlier this year, runs the sessions once a month from the tennis courts in Phear Park.

The pop-up circuit is specifically targeted at creating activity for children between the ages of one and six.

The next session takes place on Sunday, June 9 from 9.30am until noon.

Founder Kes Reid said: "Phear Park Tennis Courts provides a safe, secure venue for toddlers to engage in learning to ride as well as boosting activity levels which are critical for good physical and mental health.

"We construct a bike circuit with gentle and tight corners, ramps, rumble strips and a see-saw obstacle for the kids to whizz around."