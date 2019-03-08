Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drop in balance bike session to boost childrens' activity levels

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 June 2019

The next trike and balance bike circuit drop-in session will be taking place next month.

Community interest company Whizz Kids, which was successful in a pitch for town council funding earlier this year, runs the sessions once a month from the tennis courts in Phear Park.

The pop-up circuit is specifically targeted at creating activity for children between the ages of one and six.

The next session takes place on Sunday, June 9 from 9.30am until noon.

Founder Kes Reid said: "Phear Park Tennis Courts provides a safe, secure venue for toddlers to engage in learning to ride as well as boosting activity levels which are critical for good physical and mental health.

"We construct a bike circuit with gentle and tight corners, ramps, rumble strips and a see-saw obstacle for the kids to whizz around."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Satan’s Slaves lead funeral cortege for ‘motorbike mad’ Samuel West

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Satan’s Slaves lead funeral cortege for ‘motorbike mad’ Samuel West

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cranbrook cyclists in Fairmile TT one-two

A member of CS Dynamo of Exmouth in action. Picture CSD

Drop in balance bike session to boost childrens’ activity levels

They have learnt a new command - collect!

Crystal Scott of ARC in Ottery with volunteers and staff from Pets at Home in Exmouth. Ref shs 20 19TI 5073. Picture: Terry Ife

Kennaway House has become a centre of community activity

edr kennaweay house

Topsham St James in a hurry to wrap up big win at Bradninch

The Topsham St James batsmen Jon Sapwell and Mark Phillips at the conclusion of theIR sides win at Btradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists