Exmouth's RGB Building Supplies branch is helping to promote the company's Well Built Builder’s Bum 2022 calendar.

It is now on sale with the aim to raise vital funds for the builders merchant’s chosen charities - Devon Mind, Cornwall Mind and Mind in Somerset.

RGB invited tradespeople to put themselves forward to be included in the calendar and be photographed whilst doing their job, but with a little bit of their bottom on display.

In addition to builders, carpenters, forklift drivers, and plumbing specialists, RGB’s sponsored Exeter Chiefs’ players Dave Ewers, Frankie Nowell, Sean O’Brien and Facundo Cordero also took part to show support for the work the charities do to help people across the region.

As local charities affiliated with the national Mind association, Devon Mind, Cornwall Mind and Mind in Somerset provide a range of well-being services for people who experience mental health problems, as well as advice, information, support groups and a dedicated youth service.

Andre Pusey, marketing and fundraising manager at Devon Mind, said: “We always love to see our supporters come up with unique, bold ideas for fundraising, and you can’t get much bolder than this!

"We are so grateful to everyone who showed up and showed off for the cause, and of course to all those loyal RGB customers who plan on picking up one of these amazing calendars for 2022. Thank you for contributing to the fight for mental health in Devon.”

David Wright, branch manager at RGB Exmouth, added: “We wanted to do something totally different to catch people’s attention and make them smile, while poking fun at a very unwarranted construction industry stereotype. But, more importantly, the calendar is about raising money for such worthwhile charities.

“Thank you to all the amazing trades men and women, and our sponsored Exeter Chiefs players, for supporting our fundraising and getting involved, and thank you in advance to everyone who purchases the calendar and gets to enjoy a cheeky image every month next year.”

The builders bum calendar costs £5 and can be bought from all RGB’s branches, as well as online from its website – www.rgbltd.co.uk. All the money raised will be donated to RGB’s chosen charities – Devon Mind, Cornwall Mind and Mind in Somerset.