Exmouth Welcome Centre ready to welcome people back

The Exmouth Welcome Centre reopens to the public.

On Tuesday, May 10, the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Exmouth town councillor Angela Boatwright - who also manages the centre - and Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard took place at their site at Morgan Court, Rolle Road.

The Exmouth Welcome Centre is an inclusive day centre for people over the age of 60, helping people with special needs, people who live with dementia and people who are socially isolated and want to make new friends.

It offers a supportive and relaxed atmosphere, cooked lunches and stimulating and meaningful activities, all in a fun, safe and friendly environment.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and Exmouth Councillor Angela Boatwright re-opening the centre. - Credit: Angela Boatwright

Angela Boatwright, manager of the Welcome Centre said: "We are very aware that people's mental health has been massively affected by the pandemic and unfortunately the elderly have been probably the most affected by social isolation. We have been working very hard to reopen The Welcome Centre since closing."