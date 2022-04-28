Welcome Centre makes a comeback after the pandemic

The Exmouth Welcome Centre at its third anniversary party in 2017 - Credit: Archant

The Exmouth Welcome Centre will reopen in May after two years' closure.

The centre shut its doors in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 10 with an official ceremony at its site at Morgan Court, Rolle Road.

Angela Boatwright, manager of the Welcome Centre said: "We are very aware that people's mental health has been massively affected by the pandemic and unfortunately the elderly have been probably the most affected by social isolation. We have been working very hard to reopen The Welcome Centre since closing."

The Exmouth Welcome Centre is an inclusive day centre for people over the age of 60, helping people with special needs, people who live with dementia and people who are socially isolated and want to make new friends. It offers a supportive and relaxed atmosphere, cooked lunches and stimulating and meaningful activities, all in a fun, safe and friendly environment.