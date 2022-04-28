News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Welcome Centre makes a comeback after the pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:13 PM April 28, 2022
Angela Boatwright cuts the cake at The Welcome Centre's third birthday. Ref exe 44 17TI 3050. Pictur

The Exmouth Welcome Centre at its third anniversary party in 2017 - Credit: Archant

The Exmouth Welcome Centre will reopen in May after two years' closure. 

The centre shut its doors in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 10 with an official ceremony at its site at Morgan Court, Rolle Road.

Angela Boatwright, manager of the Welcome Centre said: "We are very aware that people's mental health has been massively affected by the pandemic and unfortunately the elderly have been probably the most affected by social isolation. We have been working very hard to reopen The Welcome Centre since closing."

The Exmouth Welcome Centre is an inclusive day centre for people over the age of 60, helping people with special needs, people who live with dementia and people who are socially isolated and want to make new friends. It offers a supportive and relaxed atmosphere, cooked lunches and stimulating and meaningful activities, all in a fun, safe and friendly environment.

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

east devon

New barbers 'snipping' up trade in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The fire is at the Marsh Barton industrial estate in Exeter

'Keep windows and doors closed': Huge fire at industrial estate

Paul Jones

person
EDDC headquarters at Blackdown House, Honiton

Exmouth councillor claims someone knew John Humphreys was under...

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
A painting of Withycombe Mill

Exmouth history: the bread riots

Mike Menhenitt, Museum Society of Exmouth

Logo Icon