Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 April 2019

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Here’s your guide to what you can expect to see from the Exmouth watersports centre once it opens next summer

Work is expected to begin this summer on a new multi-million pound beachfront watersports centre, but what can residents and visitors expect?

Grenadier Estates has committed to building the facility which is set to open in time for summer 2020.

The project is the second phase of East Devon District Council's regeneration scheme for Queen's Drive. The first phase – the realignment of the road and car park – is underway and once completed work can begin on the watersports centre. 

What about the hoardings surrounding the building site?

Exmouth artist Anna Fitzgerald is teaming up with school pupils to create images of natural wildlife on 1,400 metres of board around the site.  How many jobs will it create

Once the watersports centre opens its doors in 2020. It is hoped that more than 60 jobs will be created. 

But, what will visitors find there?

In June last year, it was announced that Exmouth-based Edge Watersports would be moving into the new facility and would be offering kite-surfing and paddle boarding.  It also has ambitions to offer pebble yoga and endurance sea swimming.

The centre will also provide a place for people to watch the action from, when they don't fancy getting in the water.

What food will be on offer?

The award-winning chef Michael Caines plans to open a café-restaurant in the two-storey building.

Visitors will be able to choose between a casual dining experience with an upstairs terrace or a dog-friendly café offering a lighter menu downstairs including homemade ice cream and pastries.  

What about retail units?

There will also be six small retail units based in beach-hut like buildings and a green space for future outdoor events. 

What about parking and access?

Access to the centre will be from the newly-realigned Queen's Drive and there will also be parking spaces for 54 vehicles, including three spaces for disabled users.

