Multi-million pound watersports centre to be called 'Sideshore'

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates Archant

The new name given to Exmouth's new watersports centre has been revealed and comes from a term used in kite surfing.

Work is set to begin on Grenadier Estates' multi-million-pound facility next month and the developer has revealed it will be called 'Sideshore' once construction in completed.

The name is a commonly used term in kite-surfing referring to the winds blowing parallel to the shore - the most desirable direction for the sport.

The watersports centre project is 'phase two' of East Devon District Council's regeneration scheme for Exmouth seafront.

The first phase - the realignment of the Queen's Drive road and car park - is nearing completion and seaside specialists Hemingway Design has been tasked with coming up with a vision for 'phase three' which will be a mix of leisure facilities.

Alden Johnson-Hugill, director of Grenadier, said: "We are really pleased that the works are due to commence soon and the vision for Sideshore is becoming increasingly real.

"Sideshore will soon become the place for the community and visitors to Exmouth to learn to stand up paddleboard, kitesurf as well as being a place to eat, drink or simply sit and watch the amazing activities and sports on offer.

"Exmouth is a beautiful town and we want to preserve the environment by creating a centre which fits in seamlessly with the landscape and offers activities for all generations and abilities to enjoy."

Michael Caines will be providing a casual dining restaurant on the site complete with an upstairs terrace as well as a dog-friendly café on the ground floor offering a lighter menu serving homemade ice-creams, coffee and healthy takeaway snacks.

He said: "I'm very much looking forward to Sideshore opening and being part of this fantastic new offering on Exmouth seafront.

"I have received some fantastic support from the local community, who are excited to see a completely new offering from me, and I'm looking forward to sharing my own plans for my café and restaurant shortly."

Edge Watersports will also be on site, managing the sea-bound activities at Sideshore which is expected to open in summer 2020.