Green Party ‘undismayed’ after East Devon election result

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 December 2019

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth could be set to get four water refilling stations as part of the fight against single-use plastics.

Exmouth Town Council has agreed a recommendation from its plastics reduction working party to move forward with the plan for refilling points.

The seafront, the town centre and the train station have been earmarked as potential locations for the water stations.

At its December meeting, the town council agreed to set aside £12,000 from its town maintenance partnership budget for the scheme and to apply for funding from South West Water.

Deputy town clerk Chetna Jones told councillors that the initiative is inspired by a similar scheme in Sidmouth.

She said: "We've found out there are various water points that could be used.

"Our idea is to work with East Devon District Council and use their existing water supplies."

The town council also gave the plastic reduction working party delegated powers to determine the exact locations of the water refilling points, which could be in place by Easter next year.

