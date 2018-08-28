Warren View fixtures won’t be affected says council as works begin

Warren View in Exmouth. Ref exe 48 18TI 5662. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Works being carried out on sports pitches in Exmouth will not stop football matches being played, the district council claims.

Investigation works are being carried out at Warren View Sports Ground over the next few weeks ahead of a proposal to create a ‘pioneering’ sports hub in the town.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is working with the Exeter City Community Trust (ECCT) to develop a 3G multi-use sports pitch at the ground and works are taking place to give reassurance that the site is suitable.

Most of the tests are being carried out outside of the football pitches currently used by youth teams from Exmouth United Football Club and the council said it will continue to accommodate EUFC fixtures at the site during the works.

Councillor Philip Skinner, EDDC deputy leader and chairman of the Exmouth Regeneration Board, said: “The work will reassure the community trust and the council that the next steps can be taken towards delivering these exciting proposals which include a 3G pitch for the biggest town in Devon.

“There are some talented young sports people in Exmouth and we know that town football teams and sporting programmes are really keen to see modern facilities for all to use.

“Keeping fit and active is important for everyone and the Warren View facility will play a key role in improving the quality of many people’s lives.”

ECCT and the council are working on proposals for new synthetic pitches and other multi-sport facilities and will be seeking potential funding.

The Warren View site is a former clay pit and brickworks which was then backfilled before becoming sports pitches in the early 1980s.

Julian Tadd, chairman of ECCT, said: “In parallel to these works, the community trust continues to achieve and obtain all the pre-requisites necessary for the submission of a planning application which will then enable an application for grant funding.

“The community trust, in conjunction with EDDC, remains resolute in its intention to open up funding opportunities that will make Warren View a much improved site for football and many other sports, accommodating all ages and abilities in the Exmouth community.”