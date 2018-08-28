Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warren View fixtures won’t be affected says council as works begin

PUBLISHED: 15:55 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 10 January 2019

Warren View in Exmouth. Ref exe 48 18TI 5662. Picture: Terry Ife

Warren View in Exmouth. Ref exe 48 18TI 5662. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Works being carried out on sports pitches in Exmouth will not stop football matches being played, the district council claims.

Investigation works are being carried out at Warren View Sports Ground over the next few weeks ahead of a proposal to create a ‘pioneering’ sports hub in the town.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is working with the Exeter City Community Trust (ECCT) to develop a 3G multi-use sports pitch at the ground and works are taking place to give reassurance that the site is suitable.

READ MORE: New Exmouth sports hub could find ‘next Ethan Ampadu’

Most of the tests are being carried out outside of the football pitches currently used by youth teams from Exmouth United Football Club and the council said it will continue to accommodate EUFC fixtures at the site during the works.

Councillor Philip Skinner, EDDC deputy leader and chairman of the Exmouth Regeneration Board, said: “The work will reassure the community trust and the council that the next steps can be taken towards delivering these exciting proposals which include a 3G pitch for the biggest town in Devon.

“There are some talented young sports people in Exmouth and we know that town football teams and sporting programmes are really keen to see modern facilities for all to use.

“Keeping fit and active is important for everyone and the Warren View facility will play a key role in improving the quality of many people’s lives.”

ECCT and the council are working on proposals for new synthetic pitches and other multi-sport facilities and will be seeking potential funding.

The Warren View site is a former clay pit and brickworks which was then backfilled before becoming sports pitches in the early 1980s.

Julian Tadd, chairman of ECCT, said: “In parallel to these works, the community trust continues to achieve and obtain all the pre-requisites necessary for the submission of a planning application which will then enable an application for grant funding.

“The community trust, in conjunction with EDDC, remains resolute in its intention to open up funding opportunities that will make Warren View a much improved site for football and many other sports, accommodating all ages and abilities in the Exmouth community.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

A stock image of a Hungarian Vizsla. Wikimedia.

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Hocking at the double as East Budleigh Reserves are edged out at Village Inn

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Warren View fixtures won’t be affected says council as works begin

Warren View in Exmouth. Ref exe 48 18TI 5662. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth charity helps suicide-bereaved families have day with donkeys

Suicide-bereaved families visited The Donkey Sanctuary thanks to Pete's Dragons. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Women’s rugby taster session at Topsham Rugby Club

Paired activities are used to teach rugby skills and techniques. Picture: England Rugby

Valentine’s Ball at Exmouth Pavilion

Valentine's ball at Exmouth Pavilion. Picture Getty/Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists