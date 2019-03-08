War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A voluntary nurse who died in service during World War One has been recognised with a Commonwealth War gravestone.

Olive Jane Willey, who served in the Voluntary Aid Detachment in the 4th Southern General Military, died from influenza at the age of 28.

She is buried at the St John in the Wilderness Churchyard.

Following the end of World War Two, efforts were made to identify individuals for commemoration but Olive had to wait until now to be classed as a war casualty.

A service was held at the churchyard led by a Royal British Legion chaplain who spoke of the voluntary aid detachment's role during World War One.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard laid a wreath on the grave.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGS) said: "The CWGC is delighted that Olive is being remembered and that a new headstone is being installed to mark her sacrifice."

