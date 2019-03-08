Advanced search

Digital Decoded

War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 August 2019

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A voluntary nurse who died in service during World War One has been recognised with a Commonwealth War gravestone.

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9651. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9651. Picture: Terry Ife

Olive Jane Willey, who served in the Voluntary Aid Detachment in the 4th Southern General Military, died from influenza at the age of 28.

She is buried at the St John in the Wilderness Churchyard.

Following the end of World War Two, efforts were made to identify individuals for commemoration but Olive had to wait until now to be classed as a war casualty.

A service was held at the churchyard led by a Royal British Legion chaplain who spoke of the voluntary aid detachment's role during World War One.

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9648. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9648. Picture: Terry Ife

Town mayor Steve Gazzard laid a wreath on the grave.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGS) said: "The CWGC is delighted that Olive is being remembered and that a new headstone is being installed to mark her sacrifice."

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9650. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9650. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9645. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9645. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9643. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9643. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9640. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9640. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9641. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9641. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9638. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9638. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9637. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9637. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9636. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9636. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9635. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9635. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9633. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9633. Picture: Terry Ife

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9632. Picture: Terry IfeService for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9632. Picture: Terry Ife

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

Have you seen a big cat in North Devon? We'd like to hear from you. Picture: Getty/Ryan McVay

Exmouth lifeboat called out to capsized dinghy in the Exe

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out after a dinghy capsized in the River Exe. Picture: RNLI/Emma Tarling

War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

Thunderstorm warning for Devon to end the weekend

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Teenager smashed glass into face of stranger, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

Have you seen a big cat in North Devon? We'd like to hear from you. Picture: Getty/Ryan McVay

Exmouth lifeboat called out to capsized dinghy in the Exe

Exmouth inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out after a dinghy capsized in the River Exe. Picture: RNLI/Emma Tarling

War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

Thunderstorm warning for Devon to end the weekend

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Teenager smashed glass into face of stranger, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Topsham St James win the Tidball Insurance Cup

Topsham St Jams with the Tidball Insurance Cup. Picture: SHEILA HARDING

War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town news snippets - Player sponsorship and next opponents

James Richards with the original members of Muff Town Casuals (MTC) who are his player sponsors for this season. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Exmouth edged out in thriller at home to champions-elect Heathcoat

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Read takes four wickets as Clyst St George close in on divisional top honour

A cricket ball on the scorers table.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists