Exmouth Vodafone under new management

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 February 2020

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard with town crier Roger Bourgein and Scott Shields, who has taken over the Vodafone shop in Exmouth. Picture: Scott Shields

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard with town crier Roger Bourgein and Scott Shields, who has taken over the Vodafone shop in Exmouth. Picture: Scott Shields

A mobile phone shop in the town centre is under new management.

Scott Shields, of Naplex Digital Communications, will run the Vodafone shop, in the Magnolia Centre, as a franchise business after taking it over from the telecommunications giant.

The look of the shop and the staff will remain unchanged but Mr Shields, who worked for Vodafone for seven years before setting up Naplex, has promised a more personal level of service.

This is his second Vodafone shop in Devon, after taking over the Exeter branch in December.

He said: "The customer feedback so far has been amazing - especially with regards to the time that the advisors take to ensure that the customer has exactly what they need.

"All of the store colleagues enjoy the fact that they are now employed by a local business with the flexibility and sense of belonging that this brings combined with the knowledge that they are still offering the great Vodafone products and services to our customers."

