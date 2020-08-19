Exmouth remembers VJ Day 75 years on
PUBLISHED: 13:10 19 August 2020
Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British Legion
Members of Exmouth’s Royal British Legion branch gathered to mark 75 years since VJ Day.
On August 15, 1945, Japan officially surrendered effectively ending World War Two.
To mark 75 years since that date, members of the Exmouth Royal British Legion Branch gathered – in a socially-distanced way - at the war memorial in The Strand to remember those who died in the conflict.
Bagpipes played as the Royal British Legion Standard was lowered and a wreath laid on the war memorial.
READ MORE: VJ Day – Exmouth man shares memories of Japan’s surrender 75 years on
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.