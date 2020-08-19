Advanced search

Exmouth remembers VJ Day 75 years on

PUBLISHED: 13:10 19 August 2020

A short service was held at the memorial in The Strand to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British Legion

A short service was held at the memorial in The Strand to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British Legion

Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British Legion

Members of Exmouth’s Royal British Legion branch gathered to mark 75 years since VJ Day.

A piper played at the end of the service. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British LegionA piper played at the end of the service. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British Legion

On August 15, 1945, Japan officially surrendered effectively ending World War Two.

To mark 75 years since that date, members of the Exmouth Royal British Legion Branch gathered – in a socially-distanced way - at the war memorial in The Strand to remember those who died in the conflict.

Bagpipes played as the Royal British Legion Standard was lowered and a wreath laid on the war memorial.

READ MORE: VJ Day – Exmouth man shares memories of Japan’s surrender 75 years on

Veterans gather as the Royal British Legion Standard is lowered during the service. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British LegionVeterans gather as the Royal British Legion Standard is lowered during the service. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British Legion

The Exmouth Royal British Legion branch laid a wreath at the step of the memorial. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British LegionThe Exmouth Royal British Legion branch laid a wreath at the step of the memorial. Picture: Si Reed/Exmouth Royal British Legion

