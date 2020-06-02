How to make a nomination in the Exmouth virtual business awards

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards logo Archant

Nominations can now be made for the new-look Exmouth Business Awards.

The Exmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards will take pace via Zoom on Friday, July 17.

There are six categories to choose from, each one recognising the work some business owners have done to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

The six categories are: Best Customer Service; Best Business Adaptation; Best Online Presence; Local Hero; Best Community Support Group; Best Business to Business Advice.

Entries close on Friday, June 26, and people can nominate by going to the Exmouth Virtual Business Awards website

People can fill in an online form with the name of the business they wish to nominate and their reasons for doing so and any supporting evidence.

A shortlist will be announced on Monday, June 29 ahead of the virtual award ceremony.

Chamber chairman Ian MacQueen said: “We are thrilled to still be able to bring an event to Exmouth, especially when such resilience and a ‘can do’ positive attitude has captured many.”