Advanced search

Vets getting ‘back to normal’ after catching up on vaccinations, neutering and treatments

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 September 2020

Chris Ridge, of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets

Chris Ridge, of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets

Archant

Veterinary practices are steadily catching up on the services that they provide to patients and clients after the restrictions imposed by the government earlier in the year.

Raddenstiles Surgery. Picture: Raddenstiles VetsRaddenstiles Surgery. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets

Vets across Exmouth have been working ‘incredibly hard’ to catch up on vaccinations and neutering, as well as treating symptoms and conditions presenting in practices.

However, vets in Exmouth have told the Journal they are now in a position to return to some sense of normality.

Chris Ridge, clinical director at Raddenstiles Vets, based at Liverton Business Park, said: “For more than a month we were only able to offer an emergency service to our clients and then until the end of June, were only able to treat a limited number of patients based on need.

“This resulted in a massive backlog of routine procedures such as vaccinations and neutering.

Chris Ridge of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles VetsChris Ridge of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets

“We were always able to treat sick and injured animals but at health checks and at vaccinations, we pick up on symptoms and conditions which need treating.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard over the last few months to catch up and we are now in a position to provide most of our services as normal.”

Linda Salmon, of White Lodge Vets, in Salterton Road, said they had experienced similar issues to those at Raddenstiles.

She said: “The most important thing is to keep our clients safe and our staff Covid free.

White Lodge Vets. Picture: White Lodge VetsWhite Lodge Vets. Picture: White Lodge Vets

“If we have a positive test amongst our team, there may be a number who would need to isolate and this would severely affect our ability to operate for a period of time.

“It is for this reason that clients in most veterinary practices are not permitted to enter the premises.

“It is something that is constantly under review...we ask our clients to kindly be patient as this will help us to remain fully open and operational.

“All practices are finding it difficult to treat as many patients in a day as they used to.

“The safety measures in place reduce the number of operations and consultations that we can do in a day.

“Health checks, nail clips and other basic routine procedures have to take second place to more pressing conditions.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Vets getting ‘back to normal’ after catching up on vaccinations, neutering and treatments

Chris Ridge, of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets

Saturday football - Town exit FA Cup / Budleigh held / Town Reserves win

Quiz time! - How much notice did you take of the sporting world over the past seven days...

Sports Quiz header

‘Stay away from Exe Estuary wildlife refuge’ warning for river users

Exmouth duckpond. Picture: East Devon District Council

Children’s Hospice South West praises supporters

The care team at Little Bridge House are now visiting families in their own homes to support them during the pandemic. Picture: Children's Hospice South West