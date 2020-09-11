Vets getting ‘back to normal’ after catching up on vaccinations, neutering and treatments

Veterinary practices are steadily catching up on the services that they provide to patients and clients after the restrictions imposed by the government earlier in the year.

Vets across Exmouth have been working ‘incredibly hard’ to catch up on vaccinations and neutering, as well as treating symptoms and conditions presenting in practices.

However, vets in Exmouth have told the Journal they are now in a position to return to some sense of normality.

Chris Ridge, clinical director at Raddenstiles Vets, based at Liverton Business Park, said: “For more than a month we were only able to offer an emergency service to our clients and then until the end of June, were only able to treat a limited number of patients based on need.

“This resulted in a massive backlog of routine procedures such as vaccinations and neutering.

Chris Ridge of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets Chris Ridge of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets

“We were always able to treat sick and injured animals but at health checks and at vaccinations, we pick up on symptoms and conditions which need treating.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard over the last few months to catch up and we are now in a position to provide most of our services as normal.”

Linda Salmon, of White Lodge Vets, in Salterton Road, said they had experienced similar issues to those at Raddenstiles.

She said: “The most important thing is to keep our clients safe and our staff Covid free.

“If we have a positive test amongst our team, there may be a number who would need to isolate and this would severely affect our ability to operate for a period of time.

“It is for this reason that clients in most veterinary practices are not permitted to enter the premises.

“It is something that is constantly under review...we ask our clients to kindly be patient as this will help us to remain fully open and operational.

“All practices are finding it difficult to treat as many patients in a day as they used to.

“The safety measures in place reduce the number of operations and consultations that we can do in a day.

“Health checks, nail clips and other basic routine procedures have to take second place to more pressing conditions.”