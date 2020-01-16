Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 January 2020
Buoyed by the success of their first event, organisers of Exmouth Vegan Market are confident of another bumper turnout.
The vegan market returns to Ocean on Saturday, February 15, with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations for those looking to explore a meat-free lifestyle.
The last event in December attracted more than 13,000 people.
Dawn Andrews, of Mindfullyu.co.uk, who is organising the event with Jessica Purchall, of Ecobox.co.uk, is confident of another good turnout.
The latest vegan market will feature more workshops including one from Rob Masterson, of The Vegan Approach, who will share tips on what changes people can make to become vegan.
Other workshops will focus on vegan and environmental issues.
Among more than 50 stalls confirmed for the event is one which will be giving mini classes on creating pouches and nests for animals affected by the bush fires in Australia.
A tombola at the market will also be raising funds for WIRES - the Australian wildlife rescue organisation.
