Exmouth's first ever vegan market attracts bumper crowds to Ocean

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 November 2019

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Crowds descended onto Ocean on Saturday (November 2) to see what Exmouth's first ever vegan market had to offer.

Dawn Andrews and Jessica Purchall, organisers of Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3342. Picture: Terry IfeDawn Andrews and Jessica Purchall, organisers of Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3342. Picture: Terry Ife

The event held at the seafront venue featured a range of stallholders selling products which have those on a vegan diet especially in mind.

While not exclusive to vegan traders, all products sold were free of animal products.

The event also featured stalls selling non-food items which are all eco-friendly..

This included a jewellery stall selling pieces made from reclaimed cutlery.

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3332. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3332. Picture: Terry Ife

A cooking demonstration by the staff at Sundowners, in The Strand, also featured.

Organisers Jessica Purchall and Dawn Andrews were 'blown away' with the number of people who turned up.

Mrs Purchall said: "At one point, Ocean were concerned that we had reached full capacity for the building."

The organisers are now looking to arrange a follow-up event in the new year.

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3329. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3329. Picture: Terry Ife

Mrs Purchall said: "We have been inundated with people asking when the next market will be.

"I think we will do one, I do want to do one."

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3327. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3327. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3324. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3324. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3320. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3320. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3317. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3317. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3310. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3310. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3312. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3312. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3308. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3308. Picture: Terry Ife

