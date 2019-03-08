Exmouth's first ever vegan market attracts bumper crowds to Ocean

Crowds descended onto Ocean on Saturday (November 2) to see what Exmouth's first ever vegan market had to offer.

The event held at the seafront venue featured a range of stallholders selling products which have those on a vegan diet especially in mind.

While not exclusive to vegan traders, all products sold were free of animal products.

The event also featured stalls selling non-food items which are all eco-friendly..

This included a jewellery stall selling pieces made from reclaimed cutlery.

A cooking demonstration by the staff at Sundowners, in The Strand, also featured.

Organisers Jessica Purchall and Dawn Andrews were 'blown away' with the number of people who turned up.

Mrs Purchall said: "At one point, Ocean were concerned that we had reached full capacity for the building."

The organisers are now looking to arrange a follow-up event in the new year.

Mrs Purchall said: "We have been inundated with people asking when the next market will be.

"I think we will do one, I do want to do one."

