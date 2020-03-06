Advanced search

Two-car fire in Exmouth extinguished after early morning 'loud bang'

PUBLISHED: 08:58 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 06 March 2020

Archant

A fire involving two cars in the early hours of Friday (March 6) morning was dealt with by two Exmouth fire crews.

Fire engines from Exmouth responded at shortly after 1am after a 'loud bang' and a fire was reported in Hawthorne Grove.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed the fire involved two cars.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire caused severe damage to one vehicle and some damage to the side of the other.

Police were called out to help identify the vehicle owners.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town all set for Saturday home game against Chipping Sodbury Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Two-car fire in Exmouth extinguished after early morning ‘loud bang’

District council completes £2.7m purchase of Ocean

Ocean, in The Esplanade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Flood risk causes chaos on the railway as lines reopen between Exeter and Yeovil – delays expected

Flooding has posed a risk ro rail lines across Devon. Picture: SWR

FA rejects request to extend league season

Wembley Stadium, home of the FA
Drive 24