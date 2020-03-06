Two-car fire in Exmouth extinguished after early morning 'loud bang'

Archant

A fire involving two cars in the early hours of Friday (March 6) morning was dealt with by two Exmouth fire crews.

Fire engines from Exmouth responded at shortly after 1am after a 'loud bang' and a fire was reported in Hawthorne Grove.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed the fire involved two cars.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire caused severe damage to one vehicle and some damage to the side of the other.

Police were called out to help identify the vehicle owners.