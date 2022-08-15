German twinners have 'sehr gut' trip to Exmouth

The Exmouth Twinning Assocation have recently enjoyed a trip to France.

The Exmouth group travelled out to Dinan in the Brittany region of France, taking in the sights on the trip timed with the celebration of Bastille Day in mind. The residents of Langewere then visited Exmouth a few weeks later.

After lunch in France, the Exmouth group visited a medieval castle in Dinan as well as a local English garden and on the last day they enjoyed a lovely meal and plenty of French wine. While they were there, Exmouth Twinning Association donated them £100 from the twinning group and £50 from Exmouth Town Council to a German charity.

The Exmouth Twinners hosted their German counterparts of Langerwehe at the East Devon resort, taking them to Ocean for a meal with the Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard who welcomed the group with a speech.

Over the years, the Exmouth Twinning Association has given money to Exmouth charities, including Open Door Exmouth, and French Pluer Refugee appeal; as Dinan is on the South Coast of France, they have had issues in recent weeks with the migrants crossing the channel on small boats.

A spokesman for the Exmouth Twinning Association told the Journal: “It was very enjoyable to host our friends and to travel to Dinan to experience their culture.

Chair Sue Moreton of Exmouth enjoyed visiting an English garden in Dinan where a tree was planted to celebrate the group's 50th anniversary. They also enjoyed a group photo outside the cathedral in Dol de Bretagne enjoying our day out together with our hosts.



The spokesman added "I do want to stress that Twinning is about living with each other in our homes.

"Doing this each year forms a strong and lasting bond of friendship between the residents of our two towns. There are also videos of our visits which can be seen on our website too."

For more information or to join the Exmouth Twinners, visit their website here - http://www.exmouth-twinning.org.uk/ for instructions on how to join the group.