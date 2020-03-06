New routes, new venue, same Exmouth Twilight Walk fun

Exmouth Twilight Walk. Picture: Hospiscare Archant

Dust off your tutus, beach hats and flower leis - Hospiscare's Twilight Walk is back.

The much-loved event returns to Exmouth this July with two new routes and a new venue.

This year's event, which sees entrants walk along a 6.5-mile scenic route or a more challenging 13-mile course, starts at the Queen's Drive Space.

Participants will be entertained along the way and rewarded with a glass of pink fizz at the finish.

The theme for this year is beach party so entrants are encouraged to wear tutus, beach hats and flower leis.

Entries are open until April 1 and Hospiscare is offering an early bird price of £15.

Money raised will go to Hospiscare, which provides specialist care to people living with a terminal illness.

Visit www.twilightwalk.org.uk to sign up for the Twilight Walk, sponsored this year by Jurassic Fibre, or ring 01392 688020