Twilight Walk makes a comeback in Exmouth

Exmouth’s popular pink sponsored walk in aid of Hospiscare is due to return to Exmouth after two years.

The Twilight Walk will take place on Saturday, July 9, with Manor Gardens as its new base, and a new walking route with distance options of six or 13 miles.

Exmouth Twilight Walk - this year with extra sparkle - Credit: Mike Powell

Organisers say there will also be some ‘sparkly surprises’ for participants as they walk around Exmouth.

Hospiscare, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, receives just 18 per cent of its funding from the NHS and relies on donations and fundraising events to provide end-of-life care and support for people across the Exeter, Mid and East Devon area. Among its centres are High View in Exmouth, which provides outpatient services.

Exmouth Twilight Walk for Hospiscare - Credit: Mike Powell

Participants in the Twilight Walk buy a ticket for £20 per person (Early Bird price £15, before April 11) or £32 for two, and pledge to raise £50 or more in sponsorship. The Twilight Walk is sponsored by LED Leisure.

Pretty in pink at Exmouth Twilight Walk - Credit: Mike Powell

Twilight Walkers at Exmouth Marina - Credit: Mike Powell

To find out more and sign up to take part, visit the Hospiscare website



