Tuesday Tables event a success – Exmouth Friends in Need funds raised
PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 August 2020
Archant
An inaugural initiative helping people get rid of unwanted items and preventing waste has been hailed a success.
On Tuesday, August 11, residents in 16 Exmouth streets took part in Tuesday Tables in a bid to pass on items they no longer need, keeping usable items out of the bin.
During lockdown, there was a lot of informal passing on of unwanted items, with people putting them on their doorsteps to give them away for free, spawning a dedicated Facebook page – Exmouth Garden Giveaways.
This prompted Exmouth mum Catherine Causley and local designer Jess Pearson to launch Tuesday Tables which also raised around £100 for the Exmouth Friends in Need Facebook group.
Catherine said there has been interest in another Tuesday Tables event.
Jess added: “It was so encouraging to see how many people took part and lovely to see so many things getting a new home rather than ending up in the bin.”
