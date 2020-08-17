Advanced search

Tuesday Tables event a success – Exmouth Friends in Need funds raised

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 August 2020

Tuesday Tables organisers Catherine Causley (lwt) and Jess Pearson (right) with eight-year-old Holly Causley. Picture: Catherine Causley

An inaugural initiative helping people get rid of unwanted items and preventing waste has been hailed a success.

On Tuesday, August 11, residents in 16 Exmouth streets took part in Tuesday Tables in a bid to pass on items they no longer need, keeping usable items out of the bin.

During lockdown, there was a lot of informal passing on of unwanted items, with people putting them on their doorsteps to give them away for free, spawning a dedicated Facebook page – Exmouth Garden Giveaways.

This prompted Exmouth mum Catherine Causley and local designer Jess Pearson to launch Tuesday Tables which also raised around £100 for the Exmouth Friends in Need Facebook group.

Catherine said there has been interest in another Tuesday Tables event.

Jess added: “It was so encouraging to see how many people took part and lovely to see so many things getting a new home rather than ending up in the bin.”

