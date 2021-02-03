Published: 8:00 AM February 3, 2021

Plans have been revealed to ‘put Exmouth on the sporting map’ by turning a sports ground into a community activity hub.

Fitness and wellbeing community group Exmouth Tri-Hards has announced its intentions for the Warren View site, should it be selected by East Devon District Council to take over the lease.

The plans include training for the group’s adult and junior members, family sport, charity and social events, workshops as well as open days involving the wider community.

Shelly Stammer, founder of the Tri-Hards, told the Journal her group has been shortlisted to take over the site which has been home to grassroots football and other sports over the years.

She said it would give the Tri-Hards a ‘physical presence’ in town

“The plan, through activities and open days, will be to encourage those individuals previously put off by organised sports to see the wider benefit of joining our group both socially and on through to participation in a safe environment, said Shelly.

“To be shortlisted means absolutely everything to our members because it makes the group a very real entity and takes it from a strictly online entity to a very viable asset to the community and something our members can take pride in.

“It gives us a home and allows us open our doors through membership to the entire Exmouth community who in turn benefit from health and wellbeing that this will bring.”

Should the Tri-Hards be awarded the lease, the target demographic for the hub will be those aged 12 years old and older with parent participation through to pensioners.

Shelly added: “Putting the ground to use for its intended purpose will inspire confidence.

“We believe that our plans to bring the grounds into the wider community spotlight will encourage membership who in turn will help look after the area.”

East Devon District Council, which owns the site, said: “We marketed a site and have identified a number of proposals that members will consider further before making a decision as to whether to offer a lease.

“At this stage it’s not appropriate to name those organisations or the numbers involved to protect the integrity of the process.”