Four Tri Hard running groups merge to form one supergroup

The Exmouth Tri-Hards trial a new dynamic of merging the four running groups on a Monday night.

On Monday, August 22, the four Tri-Hard running groups met up together outside of LED Sports Centre, with a total of 34 people gathered in order to enhance their running fitness journeys.

The Tri-Hard leadership thought it would be easier if the groups met together under one banner and then people could choose their particular group on the night.

Suzanne Smith was leader of the popular Jeffing group, whilst Shelly Stammers led a group for a 5k plod. Run leader Jason Knight took a slower/moderate run and Nigel Phillips took those who wished to go at a faster pace and longer distance.

It is hoped the Monday night choice will boost confidence and get rid of any fears over transitioning into more advanced groups.

The groups will be familiar with each other and can select their activity according to the group speed/distance/ on the night.

The main aim is that all have fun and enjoy whatever they’re doing whilst improving fitness. Running is just one of many activities the Tri-Hards are involved with.

For more information on Tri-Hard activities contact them via the website www.tri-hards.co.uk