Exmouth Tri-Hards cycle event 'wheely' successful

All the members of Exmouth Tri-Hards at the Ready to Pedal cycle event. - Credit: Chris Perry.

The Exmouth Tri-Hards' “Ready to Pedal” eight-week training course has proved a popular success in the town.

The scheme was the brainchild of Tri-Hards Cycle leader Vicky Forbes-Perry and 30 people enrolled on the scheme for 2022.

The scheme started in the summer of 2021 and several gentle social rides were put on for Tri-Hard members.

The experience of leading those rides identified a need for more support for the novice rider and those who were just out of practice and had lost confidence.

Organiser of the Ready to Pedal event, Exmouth Tri-Hard's Cycle Leader Vicky Forbes-Perry. - Credit: Chris Perry.

The 2022 event was given a significant grant from Cycling UK a group of 6 cycle volunteers were able to undertake a two-day cycle leader and combined bike maintenance course with the aim of passing on this valued information to course participants.

It was out of this that the eight-week “Ready to Pedal” cycling vision was born.

Aiming particularly for those who have not ridden for a while or perhaps have suffered from a general lack confidence.

Vicky Forbes-Perry said: “It’s a bike version of the already popular and existing Couch to 5k Tri-Hard running course; however, it soon became apparent to myself and team just how much more complex this course would be.

"The course consists of four fundamental sessions, covering basic bike checks, road positioning, manoeuvring, braking, Highway Code, gears and approaching road junctions correctly.

Exmouth Tri-Hard's Ready to Pedal event. - Credit: Chris Perry.

“The remaining four sessions have been designed to build up distance and confidence on a mixture of cycle paths and minor roads, working up to a final goal of a 20-mile round trip cycle from Exmouth to the Exeter Quay.

"The course is delivered in a friendly, inclusive and informal environment by Vicky Forbes-Perry and team to support participants to know and get the best out of their own bikes.”

The course has received positive feedback from members and the Exmouth Tri-Hards plan is to offer this course a couple of times a year, and is free to Tri-Hard members and possibly opening up in the future to non-members too.

More information can be found on this and other Tri-Hard activities at www.tri-hards.co.uk.