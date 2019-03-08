Tri-Hards swim nearly 300 miles in aid of Open Door Haven project

A group of determined swimmers covered nearly 300 miles to raise funds for a charity supporting young people's mental health.

Some 30 members of Exmouth Tri-Hards covered 292 miles in eight weeks at Exmouth Leisure Centre to raise £665 for Open Door Centre's Haven project.

The volunteer-run scheme offers young people with mental health issues a safe space to meet others like them and learn coping strategies.

The Tri-Hards charity swim was complemented by a 90s evening. DJ Darren Frame also donated his fees for the evening and Oliver Bainbridge, of The Grapevine, sponsored the swim medals.

Overall Pete Page swam the furthest racking up more than 74,000 metres. In the junior section Megan McDowell swam 7,075 metres.

A spokesman for the Tri-Hards said all who took part should be 'super proud'.

Open Door Haven runs two mental health support groups for young people as well as a young carers group.

For more information go to http://www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk/our-projects/haven/