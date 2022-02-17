Watch this oak tree through the seasons in 'Citizen Science' project

Exmouth residents are being invited to take part in a ‘Citizen Science’ project focusing on a single tree in Phear Park.

The Exmouth Tree Project hopes people visiting the park will have a look at the single English oak tree and take notes and/or photos of its changes through the seasons and the wildlife it supports, over the course of the next year.

Observers might estimate the height or width of the canopy, count the other organisms on the tree such as lichen, moss, ferns and fungi, identify insects, and take a note of birds seen nesting, feeding or perching on the tree.

Fungi spotted on the oak tree in Phear Park - Credit: Exmouth Tree Project

Information and photos can be shared on Facebook or emailed to exmouthtreeproject@gmail.com

The initiative coincides with the launch of the Exmouth Tree Project’s new leaflet, The Trees of Phear Park, funded by Wild Exmouth/Wild East Devon and available from Bumble and Tee, Exmouth Library and Tourist Information.