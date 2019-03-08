Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

PUBLISHED: 16:03 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 14 June 2019

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Travellers have moved on from an Exmouth seafront car park, - and parked up one mile down the road to a town centre lorry park.

After a tense stand-off with enforcement officers, the convey of caravans have moved from the Queen's Drive car park to the lorry park in Imperial Way.

The travellers were slapped with an eviction notice on Thursday informing them they had to vacate the seafront car park.

Initially they refused to move and now they have relocated to a similar facility one mile away.

Nigel Wills, of enforcement firm Devon Investigations, said he is waiting for a new eviction noticed to be issued which will then be served on the travellers in their new location.

He said: "They have move on (from the Queen's Drive car park) and have relocated to the lorry park.

"We are now waiting for a new noticed to be issued then we will serve them that notice with a view to moving them on some time tomorrow (Sautrday) or Monday."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers given less than 24 hours to leave Exmouth seafront car park

Travellers in the Queen's Drive car park. Picture: Nathan Brice

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New women’s boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Photo shows anti-social behaviour blighting town’s dino trail

A youth photographed riding one of Exmouth's model dinosaurs.

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Bathers advised to avoid swimming at Exmouth today

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers given less than 24 hours to leave Exmouth seafront car park

Travellers in the Queen's Drive car park. Picture: Nathan Brice

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

The great wide debate - 78 bowled in a single Devon League game!

Picture: Thinkstock

Exe Equestrian Show proves to be a huge success

The youngest competitor at the latest Exe Equestrian Show, three-year-old Sennen Carroll with Boswell. The pair were placed second in the Open Lead Rein Pony class. Picture EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers locked in stand off with with bailiffs after refusing to vacate Exmouth car park

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030034. Picture: Terry Ife

Travellers given 1pm deadline to leave Exmouth car park

Travellers parked in thr Queen's Drive car park. Picture: Dan Wilkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists