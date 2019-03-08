Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Travellers have moved on from an Exmouth seafront car park, - and parked up one mile down the road to a town centre lorry park.

After a tense stand-off with enforcement officers, the convey of caravans have moved from the Queen's Drive car park to the lorry park in Imperial Way.

The travellers were slapped with an eviction notice on Thursday informing them they had to vacate the seafront car park.

Initially they refused to move and now they have relocated to a similar facility one mile away.

Nigel Wills, of enforcement firm Devon Investigations, said he is waiting for a new eviction noticed to be issued which will then be served on the travellers in their new location.

He said: "They have move on (from the Queen's Drive car park) and have relocated to the lorry park.

"We are now waiting for a new noticed to be issued then we will serve them that notice with a view to moving them on some time tomorrow (Sautrday) or Monday."