Travellers given 1pm deadline to leave Exmouth car park

Travellers have been given until 1pm today (Friday, June 14) to vacate an Exmouth car park.

Half a dozen caravans made the Queen's Drive car park their home, prompting the district council and private firm Devon Investigations to act.

The travellers were issued with an eviction notice on Thursday.

Nigel Wills, of Devon Investigations, told The Journal they have until 1pm today to leave the site.

Mr Wills said: "We are dealing with the travellers - there are caravans and several other vans.

"They came down from Exeter and were in Torquay before that and they are heading back up north.

"They have been served with their notices and been told to be gone by tomorrow (Friday) morning.

"I don't anticipate any problems."

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "Our car parks' team has instructed the council's enforcement agent to visit the site.

"The agent has been instructed to serve trespass notices and to encourage the group to vacate the site, enabling it to be used as a public car park, as soon as possible."