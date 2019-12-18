Exmouth travel firm donate more than £500 to Deaf Academy

Colleagues from Hays Travel present Sarah Shaw from the Deaf Academy with a cheque. Picture: Exeter Deaf Academy Archant

An Exmouth travel firm has donated more than £500 to Exeter Deaf Academy.

Hays Travel staff presented the academy with a cheque for £552.

The branch staff raised the money from taking part in the Exmouth Colour Bomb last July, which was then matched by the Hays Foundation.

Rick Walton from Hays Travel said: "We loved taking part in the Colour Bomb last year and I think friends and family sponsored me just to see me run.

"We wanted to support the Deaf Academy as it moves to become part of our local community, and we are looking forward to continuing our support in 2020."

This year was the first the Colour Bomb fun run was held on Exmouth beach and in Queens Drive Space.

It will be returning to Exmouth beach again next summer as the Deaf Academy celebrates its arrival in Exmouth.