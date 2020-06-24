Advanced search

Exmouth transport charity back up and running

PUBLISHED: 12:21 25 June 2020

The buses of Exmouth and District Community Transport Group are back providing trips following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Exmouth and District Community Transport Group

The buses of Exmouth and District Community Transport Group are back providing trips following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Exmouth and District Community Transport Group

A charity that helps transport those unable to travel by themselves has started its trips again but requires funding to stay afloat.

Due to social distancing, the busses of Exmouth and District Community Transport Group have returned but are currently limited to two passengers at a time with the drivers wearing PPE to ensure passengers’ safety.

The bus visits Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Sidmouth seafronts and travels to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for those who have a mobility problem or need help.

The charity is running eight trips per day but will look to increase this now that social distancing measures have been reduced to a one-metre plus rule.

Earlier in the year, the charity raised £50,000 to purchase a new eight-seater bus but it has yet to arrive from Italy.

They plan on making more grant applications following several unsuccessful attempts at the start of lockdown and they are asking for donations from willing members of the public.

