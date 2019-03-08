Advanced search

Fire near train line causing travel disruption

PUBLISHED: 11:13 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 28 March 2019

A fire near the tracks between Barnstaple and Exeter St Davids stations is causing delays and cancellations this morning (THursday, March 28)

A fire next to the track between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple means trains coming into and out of Exmouth could be delayed of cancelled today.

Great Western Railway (GWR) is warning commuters that the line has been blocked and train services to and from Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple may be cancelled or revised.

The 9.53am train from Exmouth to Barnstaple was stopped at Crediton this morning due to the disruption which is expected to continue until 6pm tonight.

A spokesman for GWR said: “Due to a fire destroying key line-side equipment we at present cannot run a service between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple. We are working on sourcing replacement road transport but this will take time.”

