Entries open to Exmouth apprentices for national competition

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2020

Apprentices with their Screwfix awards. Picture: Screwfix

Apprentices with their Screwfix awards. Picture: Screwfix

Trade apprentices in Exmouth face a race against time to enter a national competition.

Entries are now open for the annual Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition - now in its sixth year - which celebrates the next generation of tradespeople as they aim for recognition at the start of their careers.

The best entries will be invited to a final event in London, with the winner receiving a career-boosting prize package worth £10,000.

The winner will also get £2,000 for the college where they study and will be invited to meet a team of experts.

Danielle Sweet, Screwfix spokesperson, said: "We are delighted to be back with our Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition as we search for the brightest new talent in the construction industry.

"This year we are on the lookout to find an apprentice who goes above and beyond the call of duty to succeed within their chosen career."

Entries are open until Sunday, March 1. Visit the Screwfix website for more information.

