Advanced search

‘Important to ponder the quiet turns of the screw’ - town crier column

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 October 2020

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein ponders the ‘quiet turn of the screw of life’ in his latest column

Greetings, citizens and visitors to Exmouth, this jewel set midst Devon’s red cliffs, green hills and silver seas!

As society has slowed, I’ve speeded up, and like the man in the railway carriage staring through his window into the carriage of the train alongside, as one begins to move I’ve no idea which one is doing the moving.

Is it me, is it him, for a second or two my unshakeable world view of me, where I am, who I am, is stretched.

That feeling is following me.

Like a bad dream made real, I am having to consciously focus on ‘real’ objects, the shine of rain on the wet Victorian cast iron railings, the creak of pedal as the old lady cycles by, the smell from the slabs of fudge being heated, twisted and beaten into shiny submission.

Though my brain has no intent on deception, as an animal, my senses work in harmony, which is a relief.

I have time to ponder such quiet turns of the screw of life, sadly mid Covid-19 many are given neither chance nor opportunity.

I write these words sitting in the last of the day’s sunshine, in the small Dutch town of Sandtpoort Nord, on the coast not far from Amsterdam.

I came here to get married!

For seven years Aline and I have known each other, enjoying each other’s company and watching in quiet almost unbelievable surprise as we’ve grown to want to live as one for the rest of the years we are to be given!

But suddenly dark news arrives, I learn my younger brother Toby has died, from throat cancer!

Though I knew Toby was ill, we were estranged and had not spoken for 20 years.

But when I was lying in my tiny hospital bed, seemingly dying from Covid-19, Toby rang me, his only words:- ‘remember the good times Rog’!!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Tim Wigram all set for his London Marathon fund raising effort being undertaken right here in East Devon

East Devon resident Tim Wigram who is running the 2020 London Marathon. With only 100 elite athletes allowed to run in London, Tim is, like thousads of others, running a 'virtual' marathon, in his case running from Lyme Regis to Exmouth. Picture; TIM WIGRAM

‘Important to ponder the quiet turns of the screw’ - town crier column

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s Science Festival goes online

One of many demonstrations at Sidmouth Science Festival. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town latest – a chat with number two Andy Rawlings on the win over Bridport

Dan Cullen is presentd with the Town Man of the Match award after the 4-1 win over Bridport. making the presentation is 'Stoner' who was a guest of the club at the game. Picture; ETFC

Coronavirus concerns lead to early cancellation of another World Pilot Gig Championships

Sidmouth’s A crew rowing into wind on the outward leg of the race. The crew was Megan Rodgers (stroke), Josh Bennett, Matthew Powell, David Gwynn, James Rowe and Gina Rodgers, with Pete Blackmore as cox. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB