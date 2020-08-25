Advanced search

Opinion

Smiling at total strangers and nodding as if we weren’t - town crier column

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein writes in his latest column about how his life has changed following his positive test for coronavirus

Greetings citizens and visitors to Exmouth, this jewel set midst Devon’s red cliffs, green hills and silver seas.

Now listen up! - Normal - Usual - Same old -, do any of those words apply to you?

They don’t to me, I seem to be stuck mid cycle, trapped inside this drum, dancing to a pulse so strong it’s hard to tell my beat from, perhaps, yours.

My life has changed dramatically, Covid-19 survivor, now Stage II CKD, the  ever lengthening list of  obscure names that I once  would have been proud to have after my own name now describe my box, my totality, all that I am, ‘cept it’s nothing of me, nothing of my likes, loves, skills or pleasures!

An odd conflict inside many humans, the need to belong against the countercurrent of individualism.

Pause for an image of that old indoor table firework snaking impossibly almost scarily endlessly into that grey, weightless, husk of lifeless dust!

Now my words are frozen... ‘tho it may appear otherwise to you my reader, they do not write themselves!

I need to walk, leave this early morning café, breathe unrecycled air, look for space that carries it’s own silence.

Yet, here I am passing total strangers smiling and nodding as if we weren’t!

A lone gull lands near, he pretends not to be interested ‘tho we both know we already have a relationship, he a screamer me a yearner, he for my food me for his freedom...but life is never as simple oh best beloved (thanks for the cake Kipling)!!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Town management duo run the rule over FA Vase opposition Mousehole

Football on pitch

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Town management duo run the rule over FA Vase opposition Mousehole

Football on pitch

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Emily Morey crowned East Devon 2020 ladies champion

Golf club and ball

Smiling at total strangers and nodding as if we weren’t - town crier column

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Adult learners are ‘buzzing’ after getting their GCSE results

Learn Devon's centre in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Devon FA news update - What’s going on at the Devon FA

Football corner flag. Ref exsp 7253-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Devon FA delighted with early returns from the new 3G pitch at Coach Road

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife