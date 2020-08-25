Opinion

Smiling at total strangers and nodding as if we weren’t - town crier column

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein writes in his latest column about how his life has changed following his positive test for coronavirus

Greetings citizens and visitors to Exmouth, this jewel set midst Devon’s red cliffs, green hills and silver seas.

Now listen up! - Normal - Usual - Same old -, do any of those words apply to you?

They don’t to me, I seem to be stuck mid cycle, trapped inside this drum, dancing to a pulse so strong it’s hard to tell my beat from, perhaps, yours.

My life has changed dramatically, Covid-19 survivor, now Stage II CKD, the ever lengthening list of obscure names that I once would have been proud to have after my own name now describe my box, my totality, all that I am, ‘cept it’s nothing of me, nothing of my likes, loves, skills or pleasures!

An odd conflict inside many humans, the need to belong against the countercurrent of individualism.

Pause for an image of that old indoor table firework snaking impossibly almost scarily endlessly into that grey, weightless, husk of lifeless dust!

Now my words are frozen... ‘tho it may appear otherwise to you my reader, they do not write themselves!

I need to walk, leave this early morning café, breathe unrecycled air, look for space that carries it’s own silence.

Yet, here I am passing total strangers smiling and nodding as if we weren’t!

A lone gull lands near, he pretends not to be interested ‘tho we both know we already have a relationship, he a screamer me a yearner, he for my food me for his freedom...but life is never as simple oh best beloved (thanks for the cake Kipling)!!