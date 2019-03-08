Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Opinion

The pulse of the town as it swells for the summer - town crier column

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 August 2019

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Archant

In his latest column, town crier Roger Bourgein talks about how summer tourism changes Exmouth

Holidays! Time for that annual transformation of Exmouth as it swells to almost double in size from about forty thousand to nearly eighty thousand.

Yes, it's summer's tsunami of visitors that gives me and our town much pleasure. We are a community that needs visitors, from the huge spike in local employment, to their holiday £s spilling as seed from the farmer's drill, falling upon our beds to sleep, tables to eat, from the loud of music to the quiet of poetry, the chuckles from our gorgeous gold sand as this summer's sunshine encourages those drips falling and sliding down cones piled high.

Now, weather of malevolence has stamped its foot, much like the tantrum of a two-year-old. That glorious warmth of wall-to-wall hot sun has been elbowed aside by torrential, stinging, wetting rain, those sweet zephyrs have become wolves in sheep's clothing, hurling trees, fences, dustbins and then that sign of real grumpiness, rumbling, crashing thunder so strong all sentient beings pull covers tight over heads and bodies.

I missed most of that, spending a wonderful uplifting and exhilarating week in Brittany, France, singing sea shanties at the Paimpol Shanty Festival.

I sing with the Exmouth Shanty Men and we worked very hard, struggling through crowds pressed as tight as sardines in a tin, to reach the next designated quayside singing spot or stage, performing our set then repeating up to four times each day.

By the finish we'd sung best part of one hundred songs, without repeating a single song!

As your town crier, nothing makes me more content than feeling the pulse of the town.

Is it happy, is it sad? I question both, needing to hear the stories, the tales and allowing my empathy to be grabbed by grateful eyes.

Thank you all.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

‘Old and unsafe’ play park to get £100,000 facelift

How the Redgates play park could look after a £100,000 upgrade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town council ‘cannot entertain’ running Exmouth’s troubled carnival

Mayor Steve Gazzard said the town will not be taking over the carnival.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

‘Old and unsafe’ play park to get £100,000 facelift

How the Redgates play park could look after a £100,000 upgrade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town council ‘cannot entertain’ running Exmouth’s troubled carnival

Mayor Steve Gazzard said the town will not be taking over the carnival.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Old Picture House, Seaton – aiming to be first choice

The Old Picture House. Ref edr 29 19TI 8488. Picture: Terry Ife

The pulse of the town as it swells for the summer - town crier column

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Exmouth Town targeting more FA Cup ‘glory’ at Yate Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Road closure notices are the ‘biggest challenge’ stopping carnival revival bid

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Cancellation of Exmouth Carnival prompts invitation from Budleigh organisers

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists