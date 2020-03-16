Advanced search

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

PUBLISHED: 14:13 16 March 2020

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth’s popular town crier has been diagnosed with coronavirus, he has confirmed.

Roger Bourgein has been placed in isolation in intensive care at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

He is not allowed to see any visitors while he recovers from the virus which has caused a pandemic across the world.

As of Sunday (March 15), 1,391 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the UK according to Public Health England.

Speaking to The Journal, Mr Bourgein said he is weak in body but is ‘fiercely strong’ in spirit.

He said: “I’m in isolation in intensive care in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

“Because it’s a virus we have no effective treatment, modern powerful antibiotics fight bacteria very well, but they don’t touch viruses.

“So, I lie in my cell, no one allowed in or out, nursing staff only in full haz (hazardous materials) gear, door is locked, no family or friends, no visitors at all.

“But though weak in body I am fiercely strong in spirit and that will bring me step by step hour by hour day by day out into the sunshine.”

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Ben Lane crash out of the Yonex All England Badminton Championships at the first hurdle

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in action. Picture RAPHAEL SACHETAT

Madeira ladies secure Foxlands success before corona virus brings season to a halt

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Goalkeeper Colvin stars as Town Under-12s win well at Lyme Regis

Goal!

Chidgey nets hat-trick as Town thirds win well in front of big Southern Road crowd

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24