Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth’s popular town crier has been diagnosed with coronavirus, he has confirmed.

Roger Bourgein has been placed in isolation in intensive care at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

He is not allowed to see any visitors while he recovers from the virus which has caused a pandemic across the world.

As of Sunday (March 15), 1,391 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the UK according to Public Health England.

Speaking to The Journal, Mr Bourgein said he is weak in body but is ‘fiercely strong’ in spirit.

He said: “I’m in isolation in intensive care in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

“Because it’s a virus we have no effective treatment, modern powerful antibiotics fight bacteria very well, but they don’t touch viruses.

“So, I lie in my cell, no one allowed in or out, nursing staff only in full haz (hazardous materials) gear, door is locked, no family or friends, no visitors at all.

“But though weak in body I am fiercely strong in spirit and that will bring me step by step hour by hour day by day out into the sunshine.”